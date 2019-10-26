Pascal Gross has scored a sensational free-kick for Brighton in their Premier League clash against Everton this afternoon. Take a look at the ace’s superb hit below.
The Amex Stadium was set alight after Pascal Gross’ lovely free-kick for Graham Potter’s side against Everton this afternoon.
The midfielder fired a thunderous strike into the back of the net from 20 yards out, England stopped Jordan Pickford had no chance of stopping this effort.
Take a look at the German’s unstoppable strike below:
What a hit! A thunderbolt finish from Pascal Gross, thumping home his free-kick
An absolute rocket of a strike! ?
Stunning strike, unfortunately Brighton’s lead only lasted less than five minutes before Everton equalised.