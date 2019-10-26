Pascal Gross has scored a sensational free-kick for Brighton in their Premier League clash against Everton this afternoon. Take a look at the ace’s superb hit below.

The Amex Stadium was set alight after Pascal Gross’ lovely free-kick for Graham Potter’s side against Everton this afternoon.

The midfielder fired a thunderous strike into the back of the net from 20 yards out, England stopped Jordan Pickford had no chance of stopping this effort.

Take a look at the German’s unstoppable strike below:

What a hit! A thunderbolt finish from Pascal Gross, thumping home his free-kick An absolute rocket of a strike! ? pic.twitter.com/LRa3yVvAfa — Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) October 26, 2019

Stunning strike, unfortunately Brighton’s lead only lasted less than five minutes before Everton equalised.