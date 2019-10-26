Video: Pointless Rodriguez consolation could be goal of the season contender

Being 4-0 down and scoring a screamer in the 85th minute will always be fairly pointless, no matter how good the goal is.

The gold standard of pointless consolation strikes was Matt Phillips’ wonderstrike for West Brom a couple of years ago, but this could be right up there. It’s definitely a goal of the season contender.

It looks to be too far out to trouble the keeper, but he hits it so well that Kepa can’t get to it:

Chelsea fan but what a goal by Jay Rodriguez #BURCHE 4-1pic.twitter.com/K8e25FFj8c — CFCComps™ (@Cfccomps) October 26, 2019

It did briefly give Burnley some hope as they managed to gain some respectability and pull it back to 2-4, but Chelsea were well worth the victory after a brilliant performance.