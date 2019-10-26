Christian Pulisic has completed a stunning perfect hat-trick for Chelsea against Burnley this evening. The American star scored a lovely header after a corner.

In the 55th minute of Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Burnley, Christian Pulisic completed a perfect hat-trick on the day that he scored his first Blues goal – by rising highest to score a superb header.

The ball was looped back into the box after Chelsea’s initial corner was defender and Pulisic popped at the near post to glance the ball into the back of the net.

Take a look at Chelsea’s third of the evening below:

Pulisic 3rd goal Hattrick Chelsea 3-0 #BURCHE ?? worth every millionpic.twitter.com/JVsX6MqFWF — CFCComps™ (@Cfccomps) October 26, 2019

What a night for Pulisic, there can’t be any question marks over the star’s talent after his sensational display today.