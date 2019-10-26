Video: Raheem Sterling scores just 19 seconds after half time as Man City take lead vs Aston Villa

Raheem Sterling continued his fine form for Man City this afternoon, as the England international bagged a well-taken goal to open the scoring against Aston Villa.

with the scores tied at 0-0 going into the second half, Sterling took it upon himself to break the deadlock for the home side following a long ball from Ederson.

1??9?? seconds after the restart, Sterling strikes! Great composure as he fires through Heaton's legs to break the deadlock. pic.twitter.com/sQJTHORLIQ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 26, 2019

The Brazilian’s long punt up-field found Jesus, whose header was picked up by Sterling who then raced through on goal, finishing confidently with his left.

He just can’t stop scoring!

Pictures via BT Sport