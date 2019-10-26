Menu

Video: Raul Sanllehi responds to Arsenal fan’s queries about possible Dayot Upamecano transfer in 2020

Arsenal chief Raul Sanllehi has responded to a fan after he asked the Gunners man about a possible move for RB Leipzig man Dayot Upamecano in 2020.

As per the Sun, Upamecano has been linked with a £40M move to the Gunners recently, and now, Sanllehi has been questioned about a possible move by a fan.

As seen in the video above, one Arsenal fan asked Sanllehi about a possible Gunners move for Upamecano in 2020, something that lead to the Gunners figure uttering out a slight chuckle.

Make of this what you will, Arsenal fans…

