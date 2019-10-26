Menu

Video: These fans slam Hudson Odoi for “shocking” dive as VAR finally gets something right

Burnley FC Chelsea FC
It’s a pretty good indication that VAR has been a disaster when it’s almost November and there almost seems to be some astonishment that the review system has managed to overturn a decision and get it correct.

It’s been a non stop horror show for VAR since it’s introduction to the Premier League, but even it could see that Callum Hudson-Odoi has committed an awful dive here:

Everything has been pretty much perfect for Frank Lampard and his young team tonight, but these fans took to Twitter to criticise the young forward for his play acting:

In the grand scheme of things the decision has made absolutely zero impact on the outcome of the match. Let’s see if the officials are brave enough to make a similar decision when there is a result on the line..

