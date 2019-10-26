Video: These fans slam Hudson Odoi for “shocking” dive as VAR finally gets something right

It’s a pretty good indication that VAR has been a disaster when it’s almost November and there almost seems to be some astonishment that the review system has managed to overturn a decision and get it correct.

It’s been a non stop horror show for VAR since it’s introduction to the Premier League, but even it could see that Callum Hudson-Odoi has committed an awful dive here:

Pretty sure there was a hand in Hudson-odoi’s back, everyone including commentators too busy seeing if there was contact on legs ????? pic.twitter.com/lCdNbuc9No — CDinkDyer (@dyer_dyer) October 26, 2019

Everything has been pretty much perfect for Frank Lampard and his young team tonight, but these fans took to Twitter to criticise the young forward for his play acting:

Hudson-Odoi getting booked for diving Shocking from him.. — Con (@ConnCFC) October 26, 2019

Terrible dive by Hudson Odoi, finnaly VAR overturn one ?????? — Richard Holmes (@richolmestwit) October 26, 2019

Hudson odoi goes over with both feet of the ground despite no contact, VAR correctly rules a dive. Sky commentators – ‘oh not sure he dived and deserved a booking’. Stop being fannys, totally deserved it! — Ian Grogan (@IanGrogan) October 26, 2019

About time someone grew a pair and overturned a penalty decision, blatant dive that from Hudson-Odoi — Danny Archer (@ArcherWwFc6) October 26, 2019

In the grand scheme of things the decision has made absolutely zero impact on the outcome of the match. Let’s see if the officials are brave enough to make a similar decision when there is a result on the line..