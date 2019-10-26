Video: Tyrone Mings makes up for costly error by producing stunning goal-line block in Man City vs Aston Villa

Tyrone Mings got himself back in the good books this afternoon, after he produced a brilliant goal-line clearance to deny Jesus in Man City vs Aston Villa.

Having been at fault for City’s opener, the England international took no time in making up for his mistake, as he denied the home side a second just minutes later.

Tyrone Mings making his case for backup keeper. pic.twitter.com/ntKOOeZlox — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 26, 2019

After Villa gave the ball away, Jesus looked certain to score, however he was denied on the line by a terrific block from Mings after the ball had beaten Heaton in goal.

That’s why he’s an England international!

Pictures via CANAL