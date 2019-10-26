Its second versus third in the early lunchtime kickoff as Sheffield Wednesday take on Leeds Utd from Hillsborough, as we bring you details on how to watch all the action from this Championship encounter.

32 miles separate Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United geographically and just a point splits the two sides in the Championship adding some extra spice to Saturday’s Yorkshire derby.

How to Watch Sheff Wed v Leeds Utd Live Streaming:

What Time does Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds kickoff?

The match kicks off at 12:30pm on Saturday, 26th October 2019.

Where is Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds being played?

The match is being played at Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield, England.

What are your predictions? Sheffield Wednesday or Leeds?

Under Gary Monk Sheffield Wednesday are flying.

They’ve lost just one of their last seven league outings and have recorded 1-0 wins in their last two home games lifting them up to third in the table.

Defensively they’ve looked solid and well organised but going forward they’re short on goals.

The Owls have failed to score more than one goal in each of their last five home games.

Steven Fletcher is the club’s top scorer this season with five and he’s 7/1 to open the scoring.

Leeds too are struggling for goals in the final third. They’ve netted just seven times in their last eight league games, failing to score more than once on seven occasions.

So Saturday’s clash points towards a low scoring affair. It’s 17/20 for under 2.5 goals and 9/1 for the game to end 0-0.

After losing to Millwall at the start of the month Leeds have revitalised their promotion push with a dominant display against Birmingham followed by a hard fought point away at high flying Preston.

Two solid results that keep Bielsa’s side bang in the mix.

Edward Nketiah once again came off the bench and scored late on for Leeds at Deepdale and the on loan youngster is 21/10 to score anytime.

There are murmurs he could start, which would prove a popular decision amongst the Leeds United faithful.

Bielsa’s side still have the best defence in the league and they’re 13/5 to win to nil.

Both sides had to settle for a point in last season’s encounter at Hillsborough with the game ending 1-1 and it’s 6/1 for the same scoreline on Saturday.

Caughtoffside spokesman Spencer James believes there’ll be little to separate the two sides on Saturday:

“Both sides defend well and neither team can score. So it’d be no surprise to see them take a point each. Which wouldn’t be a bad result for either side in truth.”

Despite home advantage and their recent run of good form Sheffield Wednesday are 11/4 to bag all three points, which looks very appealing.

The draw is 12/5, again a decent price, and Leeds are 21/20 to bag all three points on the road.

