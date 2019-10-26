Championship leaders West Brom taken on Charlton at the Hawthorns this afternoon – and here’s how you can watch all the action.

Slaven Bilic’s Baggies will be looking to consolidate at the top of the table and maintain their two point advantage over Leeds, but they face a Charlton side still pushing for a playoff place and who lie only five points off top spot.

How to Watch West Brom v Charlton Live Streaming

What Time does West Brom v Charlton kickoff?

The match kicks off at 15:00 on Saturday, 26th October 2019

Where is West Brom v Charlton being played?

The match is being played at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, England.

Who are you backing? West Bromwich v Charlton?

There’s definitely everything to play for as both these sides have aspirations of getting back into the Premier League this season.

West Brom have been outstanding in front of their home fans this season and have gone thirteen games unbeaten at the Hawthorns although they were tested significantly in their last match.

The Baggies were pushed all the way, fighting back to claim a 2-2 draw with Barnsley, a Matheus Pereira header preserving their impressive record.

Slaven Bilic will be hopeful they can maintain this run of results and form, however they face a Charlton side looking to get back to winning ways after losing midweek to Bristol City.

After a promising start to life in the Championship Lee Bowyer’s side have slipped to 10th in the table, only five points off West Brom in top place and their recent away form is something of a worry, with only four points taken from a possible twelve.

West Brom are unsurprisingly heavy favourites at 4/9 to take all three points, and it would take a shrewd punter to back against Bilic’s side in their current form.

Charlton are a big priced 7/1 to take all three points back to London.

The stalemate can be backed at 7/2, although its difficult to see anything other than a home win this afternoon. The Baggies have turned the Hawthorns into something of a fortress, having won nine of their last eleven at home.

They should improve on that record today.

Live Stream Terms & Conditions

To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours.

Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming.

Watch and bet geo restrictions apply – funded account required & bet must have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify to access streams. 18+ Begambleaware