“Is this for real?” – Arsenal team to take on Crystal Palace sparks mixed reaction from these Gunners fans

Arsenal’s team to take on Crystal Palace today has been confirmed and it’s sparked a mixed reaction from Gooners on Twitter ahead of kickoff.

In what is unsurprising news to most people by now, Mesut Ozil is once again not involved, with manager Unai Emery not even finding a place for him on the bench.

This has been the case for much of the season and most fans will probably have given up on seeing Ozil back in the side again any time soon.

Still, there are also many who are not at all happy with Emery’s decision, as the angry tweets below will show…

Özil dropped again? Emery is sick . — Al'hassan (@orlarmeday) October 27, 2019

Ffs Emery. No Ozil again.. this is getting absurd now. — Evan (@EvanAmir) October 27, 2019

No ozil again is emery actually serious fam ???? — Mr. A (@SmallManHa_) October 27, 2019

But seriously, what’s the story with Ozil and Emery?! — Yomzz the OG (@SageYomzz) October 27, 2019

However, there is some more positive news for Arsenal today as summer signing Kieran Tierney finally gets a Premier League start, while many are also happy to see Alexandre Lacazette in the starting XI – a popular player who isn’t always guaranteed a starting spot.

Here’s some more reaction from Arsenal fans as they dissect Emery’s tactics today…

He's starting Lacazette and Tierney??? OMG! Are you serious? Is this for real? Did someone have a word with Emery? — David Count (@DisFeMIseF) October 27, 2019

Our best attacking player Tierney starts. — Alexandre Lacazette ? (@lacazettes_) October 27, 2019

Tierney whipping in crosses for Lacazette Lordy — RoCh (@riizo7) October 27, 2019