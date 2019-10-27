Menu

“Is this for real?” – Arsenal team to take on Crystal Palace sparks mixed reaction from these Gunners fans

Arsenal’s team to take on Crystal Palace today has been confirmed and it’s sparked a mixed reaction from Gooners on Twitter ahead of kickoff.

In what is unsurprising news to most people by now, Mesut Ozil is once again not involved, with manager Unai Emery not even finding a place for him on the bench.

This has been the case for much of the season and most fans will probably have given up on seeing Ozil back in the side again any time soon.

Still, there are also many who are not at all happy with Emery’s decision, as the angry tweets below will show…

However, there is some more positive news for Arsenal today as summer signing Kieran Tierney finally gets a Premier League start, while many are also happy to see Alexandre Lacazette in the starting XI – a popular player who isn’t always guaranteed a starting spot.

Here’s some more reaction from Arsenal fans as they dissect Emery’s tactics today…

