Arsenal fans are understandably angry about today’s bizarre incident involving Granit Xhaka in the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.

The Switzerland international has never exactly been a fan-favourite at the Emirates Stadium, but may now have put the final nail in the coffin of his Gunners career.

Arsenal fans could be heard cheering as Xhaka was subbed off by Unai Emery today, with the 27-year-old responding in the worst possible way as he swore at the home support and cupped his hand to his hear.

It’s hard to imagine how Xhaka can win that support back now, with fans already tweeting suggestions for who should replace the former Borussia Monchengladbach man as club captain.

It remains to be seen if Emery will make that change so soon after officially naming Xhaka as skipper, but this lot are eager to see Hector Bellerin get the armband.

The Spanish right-back certainly seems a more obvious choice with his personality and charisma, and he’s also been at the club for longer and performed better over a longer period of time, even if he has had his troubles with injuries.

Here’s some of the reaction to the captaincy situation at Arsenal…

Strip him of captaincy, what a disgrace. Bellerin should be our new captain #ARSCRY @Arsenal https://t.co/gzfOaklnjl — Notorious (@notoriousrelluf) October 27, 2019

Make Bellerin captain — Josh ? (@HodkoV8) October 27, 2019

This is all down to Emery! Play Xhaka in Europa League for his confidence. Torreia must play as the DM! Guendouzi and Ozil must play Holding has to come in and Bellerin has to be our Captain! — Daniel Basden (@gooner7649) October 27, 2019

Xhaka telling his own fans to fuck off and throwing his jersey on the ground when he is the CAPTAIN of the club is disgraceful. Said it before and I’ll say it again, make Hector Bellerin captain after tonight. Xhaka deserves nothing. — Sam O'Luanaigh (@JPSCrushball) October 27, 2019

Replace Emery with Ljungberg and make Bellerin captain. — Chris Hartmann (@achrishartmann) October 27, 2019

Make Bellerin the Captain and fire Unai Emery??? — Mutugi Eric (@GichingiriEric) October 27, 2019

Bellerin permanent Captain. Emery out. So könnten wir noch Top 4 packen — Aylin (@aylin1886) October 27, 2019

Clearly the boos start when everyone notices he’s walking off the pitch. 2-2 against palace at home and you’re walking off? Fuck off captain. Give the band to Bellerin https://t.co/OTGkCw4s3p — Christian. (@Caudle9_) October 27, 2019