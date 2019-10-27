Menu

These Arsenal fans name the player they want to replace Granit Xhaka as captain

Arsenal fans are understandably angry about today’s bizarre incident involving Granit Xhaka in the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.

The Switzerland international has never exactly been a fan-favourite at the Emirates Stadium, but may now have put the final nail in the coffin of his Gunners career.

Arsenal fans could be heard cheering as Xhaka was subbed off by Unai Emery today, with the 27-year-old responding in the worst possible way as he swore at the home support and cupped his hand to his hear.

It’s hard to imagine how Xhaka can win that support back now, with fans already tweeting suggestions for who should replace the former Borussia Monchengladbach man as club captain.

It remains to be seen if Emery will make that change so soon after officially naming Xhaka as skipper, but this lot are eager to see Hector Bellerin get the armband.

The Spanish right-back certainly seems a more obvious choice with his personality and charisma, and he’s also been at the club for longer and performed better over a longer period of time, even if he has had his troubles with injuries.

Here’s some of the reaction to the captaincy situation at Arsenal…

