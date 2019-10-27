Menu

Video: Unai Emery hits out at decision to rule out late Arsenal goal

Arsenal manager Unai Emery was clearly not happy with the referee’s decision to rule out a late goal by Sokratis Papastathopoulos after a VAR check.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the Spanish tactician was clearly not impressed and said he’d checked a replay of the goal himself and felt it should have been allowed.

Arsenal ended up drawing 2-2, having gone 2-0 up early on in the game, and Sokratis’ late strike would surely have won it.

The Greece international also opened the scoring earlier in the match before David Luiz added a second, but Palace responded well to come away from north London with a point.

