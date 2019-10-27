Video: Unai Emery hits out at decision to rule out late Arsenal goal

Arsenal manager Unai Emery was clearly not happy with the referee’s decision to rule out a late goal by Sokratis Papastathopoulos after a VAR check.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the Spanish tactician was clearly not impressed and said he’d checked a replay of the goal himself and felt it should have been allowed.

"He's wrong but we need to speak inside with him, and also to be calm about that reaction." Unai Emery speaks after his side threw away a 2-0 lead and Granit Xhaka reacted angrily to Arsenal fans' jeers. Match report and highlights: https://t.co/eDzXOWle2A pic.twitter.com/FoOTFaL6mK — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 27, 2019

Arsenal ended up drawing 2-2, having gone 2-0 up early on in the game, and Sokratis’ late strike would surely have won it.

The Greece international also opened the scoring earlier in the match before David Luiz added a second, but Palace responded well to come away from north London with a point.