Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette appears to have taken a major dig at manager Unai Emery and club captain Granit Xhaka.

Many Gunners fans will be fuming with the pair after Sunday’s dire performance that led to a 2-2 draw at home to Crystal Palace, in which Xhaka also stormed off the pitch and appeared to tell the home crowd to “f**k off”.

It seems some of the other players may not have been too impressed with the whole shambles, with Lacazette’s social media activity certainly hinting strongly at that.

See the screen grab below that’s been doing the rounds online, with the French striker spotted liking a post from well-known AFTV regular Troopz…

Troopz says in his post that Xhaka can go ‘f**k himself’, while he also says he’s done with Emery.

The Spanish tactician has not proven particularly popular since replacing Arsene Wenger, and it may be that he’s losing his dressing room as well.

Lacazette would certainly do well to come out and clear this up, as it’s perfectly possible he clicked ‘like’ by accident here instead of endorsing the comments made in the post.