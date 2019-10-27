Unai Emery confirms Arsenal will consider Granit Xhaka’s position as club captain

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has admitted Granit Xhaka’s behaviour today was ‘wrong’ as he reacted badly to being jeered by the Emirates Stadium crowd in the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.

Xhaka was subbed off in the second half and Arsenal fans initially cheered as it was announced he’d be leaving the pitch, and then booed him as he reacted angrily to the crowd.

The Switzerland international could be seen mouthing ‘f**k off’ at the home crowd and then cupping his hand to his ear as he stormed straight down the tunnel.

It remains to be seen precisely what Xhaka’s punishment will be, but, speaking to talkSPORT, Emery seemed to confirm the club would be considering his position as captain.

?? Unai Emery live on talkSPORT:

“Xhaka was wrong. We are going to speak to him and decide with the club.” ? @BroadcastMoose:

“Will he remain captain?” ?? Unai Emery:

“We will speak about that.” pic.twitter.com/yFuKZg38Z9 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 27, 2019

The 27-year-old was only recently officially named skipper by Emery in what was something of a surprise decision.

The manager’s quotes above suggest talks will now take place over potentially stripping Xhaka of the armband.

It’s certainly hard to imagine Xhaka carrying on leading the club after this petulant reaction towards his own fans.