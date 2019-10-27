Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong has hit out at his old club after their shambolic latest result against Crystal Palace.

The Gunners went 2-0 up early on against the Eagles but threw that lead away as the game ended 2-2 at the Emirates Stadium.

Frimpong has long been known for being something of an outspoken personality, having become a bit of a character on social media dating back to his time with Arsenal, when he also notably had an on-pitch scrap with another former AFC player Samir Nasri.

Speaking about today’s game, Frimpong slammed Arsenal’s lack of identity and seemed to question Nicolas Pepe’s style of play…

We have no identity — EMMANUEL FRIMPONG (@IAMFRIMPONG26) October 27, 2019

Why does pepe always take 30 secs to take a bloody corner everything about him is long — EMMANUEL FRIMPONG (@IAMFRIMPONG26) October 27, 2019

Frimpong also spoke out on the Granit Xhaka tantrum that rather stole the show, and he seemed to offer some advice to the Switzerland international.

See the tweet below as the Ghanian advises Xhaka that he cannot win against the fans, and most would surely agree the 27-year-old reacted really poorly as the crowd jeered him as he was subbed off by Unai Emery.