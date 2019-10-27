Arsenal legend Ian Wright has hit out at midfielder Granit Xhaka for the way he reacted to fans jeering him in the Crystal Palace game.

Much of the Emirates Stadium crowd cheered as Xhaka’s name was called out to be taken off by manager Unai Emery in the second half, which led to him swearing at the fans and storming straight down the tunnel.

And while Wright admits he doesn’t like to see fans turning on players like that, he also very much took the side of the supporters on this occasion.

Speaking on Match of the Day 2, as quoted by the Metro, Wright sent a strong message to Xhaka to apologise for what he did and to try to heal his rift with the fans that pay good money to go and see him play.

“Players getting booed is not the best, but this is the captain,” Wright said.

“They are frustrated that he hasn’t run off the pitch. I’ve seen him before bolt off when he’s substituted. He’s walked off and then he goads them.

“We’re talking about fans who have watched him play a handful of good games in three years. And he’s treating them like that.

“He should apologise. That’s the guy Arsenal have chosen as captain… that’s not captain behaviour.

“Arsenal fans have been patient with him. He owes them a lot more than that.”

One imagines the Switzerland international will surely regret what he did and come out and express that publicly soon enough, but it’s hard to imagine he’ll easily win back a fan-base that were already fairly hostile towards him.