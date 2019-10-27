Menu

Video: Granit Xhaka and David Luiz exposed as Arsenal concede second goal to Crystal Palace

Arsenal FC Crystal Palace FC
Arsenal have been clawed back in today’s Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium as Jordan Ayew scores for Crystal Palace to make it 2-2.

The Gunners had led 2-0 early on in this match, but have let a commanding lead slip thanks to some poor defending once again.

It’s not been the best start to the season for Arsenal after a series of dodgy displays at the back, with this side also throwing away a two-goal lead away to Watford recently.

Watch above as Ayew is able to level things up for Palace after some weak defending by both Granit Xhaka and David Luiz.

