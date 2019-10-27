Arsenal have been clawed back in today’s Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium as Jordan Ayew scores for Crystal Palace to make it 2-2.

The Gunners had led 2-0 early on in this match, but have let a commanding lead slip thanks to some poor defending once again.

It’s not been the best start to the season for Arsenal after a series of dodgy displays at the back, with this side also throwing away a two-goal lead away to Watford recently.

Watch above as Ayew is able to level things up for Palace after some weak defending by both Granit Xhaka and David Luiz.