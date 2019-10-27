Barcelona are said to be looking at signing West Ham forward Sebastien Haller as a back-up option should they fail to bring in Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez.

According to Don Balon, Barca are in the hunt for a Luis Suarez replacement considering the Uruguayan is fast approaching the end of his career, with the Blaugrana eyeing Martinez as the player they want to replace him.

It’s also noted that Barca are prepared in case their pursuit of the Argentine falls flat, as they’re also looking at West Ham ace Haller, as well as Flamengo forward Gabriel Barbosa.

Haller has carried on the form he displayed for Eintracht Frankfurt last term since his move to West Ham, however given the type of player he is, we don’t think Barca should be going after him at all.

The Frenchman is a tall, physical striker who relies on his strength and stature to bully opposition defenders, which is coincidentally the type of striker that’s never really succeeded at the Nou Camp.

The last forward of that kind to play for Barca was Zlatan Ibrahimovic, a player who struggled dearly during his time with the Spanish giants, eventually leaving after just 12 months in La Liga.

Martinez would be a great, like for like replacement for Suarez, and given that the club are set to go for Haller should they miss out on him, we’re sure Barca fans will be desperate to see their side land the Argentine even more in the near future…