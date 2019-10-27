Barcelona are preparing to loan out one of their most highly-rated youngsters in the January transfer window, the ace is attracting interest from a whole host of clubs.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Barcelona are set to loan out midfield talent Carles Alena in the January transfer window.

The talented 21-year-old only has 45 minutes of action under his belt so far this season. This came in the Blaugrana’s opening day defeat to Athletic Bilbao.

Sport add that this move is solely temporary, any loan move for the ace won’t include a permanent purchase option.

The La Masia academy graduate can’t get minutes under Ernesto Valverde right now, but he’s still seen as a crucial player for the club’s future.

Don Balon recently reported that Champions League finalists Tottenham Hotspur were eyeing the talented ace as a potential replacement for superstar playmaker Christian Eriksen.

Sport reveal that La Liga outfits Real Betis, Celta Vigo, Getafe and Granada are all interested in a move for the youngster.

Alena seems like the type of player that could develop massively at any of Spain’s top division outfits.

The ace has a very balanced style of play and skillset – which should allow him to get valuable minutes under his belt in the second-half of the season.