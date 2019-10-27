Bundesliga giants Bayer Leverkusen mocked the Premier League with a hilarious tweet after they took the lead against Werder Bremen yesterday.

It’s pretty hard being a Southampton fan this weekend, the Saints ended up on the wrong side of the history books after being hammered 9-0 by Leicester.

As if fans’ weekends couldn’t get any worse, it appears as though Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen have decided to poke fun at the Premier League side following their embarrassing performance.

One Twitter user jokingly referred to Southampton’s 9-0 defeat to Leicester:

8 more lads — Liam (@StartTheBounce) October 26, 2019

Leverkusen gave a perfect response, hinting that the Bundesliga wouldn’t be likely to serve up such scorelines:

Ok this isn’t the Premier League https://t.co/NfbHD76ynS — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) October 26, 2019

Considering that Germany’s top-flight is largely contested by two sides (Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund) every year we hardly think that it’s fair for Leverkusen to poke fun at the competitiveness of the league.

The Premier League was seriously competitive until Pep Guardiola arrived and since Manchester City and Liverpool are the super teams that seem to be levels above everyone else.