Video: The ridiculous reason Sokratis’ late goal for Arsenal was disallowed by VAR

Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos thought he’d fired in a late winner for the Gunners against Crystal Palace today.

However, a VAR check then saw the Greek’s goal ruled out, supposedly due to a foul by Calum Chambers in the build-up.

VAR have just ruled out the Arsenal goal for this “foul” BY Callum Chambers pic.twitter.com/ZawdNPbmYs — Sean ? (@AFC_Sean) October 27, 2019

Pictures courtesy of DAZN

See the video clip above for the incident that supposedly saw Chambers interfere unfairly, in what looks like a major gaffe from whoever made that call.

The former Southampton defender is clearly bundled over himself, giving Arsenal no advantage at all as they eventually found the back of the net.

Gooners won’t be happy with that at all, though one imagines this Granit Xhaka incident might overshadow everything anyway…