Chelsea closed the gap on league leaders Liverpool to just five points yesterday, as the Blues continued their fine run of form in the league with a 4-2 win over Burnley at Turf Moor.

A hat-trick from Pulisic was accompanied by a lone strike from Willian yesterday, as Chelsea win their fourth league game in a row by beating Sean Dyche’s side yesterday evening.

Lampard’s men put in a brilliant overall display against the Clarets at Turf Moor, with stars like Pulisic, Mount and substitute Reece James having games to remember.

In scoring four goals yesterday, Chelsea kept up their impressive run of scoring away from home in the league, with the club also setting a new record in the process.

As per Sky Sports Statto, Chelsea have now scored 3+ goals in four consecutive away wins in England’s top flight for the first time in the club’s history.

.@ChelseaFC have won 4 successive away @premierleague games, scoring 3 or more goals in each. It is the first time they have achieved this feat in their top division history. pic.twitter.com/d8LIelo5aV — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) October 26, 2019

This stat just goes to show how fearless the Blues have become away from home under new boss Lampard, something that should definitely fill CFC fans with confidence going forward.

It’ll be interesting to see how long Chelsea can keep this run going for, as they look to strengthen their grip on a top four place as we edge towards the end of the season.

The Blues take on Watford, Man City and Everton in their next three away league games, something that makes us think their remarkable goal-scoring form away from home may just be about to come to an end…