Chelsea hammered Burnley 4-2 at Turf Moor yesterday, as the Blues continued their fine recent form under Frank Lampard.

The west London side won their seventh game in a row in all competitions yesterday, with goals from Willian and Pulisic (x3) proving to be enough to see the away side claim all three points this weekend.

The win now means that Lampard’s men have won their last four games in the Premier League, something that means the Blues currently sit in fourth place in the league table on 20 points.

It was a brilliant overall performance from the Blues on Saturday night, as they firmly put Burnley to the sword on their own turf (excuse the pun!).

A number of Chelsea’s players had absolutely stormers yesterday, with the best performer on the night clearly being USA international Christian Pulisic.

The former Dortmund man scored a perfect hat-trick, as he proved to be the difference between the two sides come full time.

Following this treble from Pulisic, Chelsea set Premier League history, as they’re now the only team ever to have two players aged 21 or under score league hat-tricks in the same season.

2 – @ChelseaFC are the first team in @premierleague history to have two different hat-trick scorers in a single campaign aged 21 or under (Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic). Future. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 26, 2019

This stat should fill Chelsea fans with immense confident going forward, as it not only shows that Lampard is fully behind backing his side’s younger players, but also that these young players are good enough as well.

Promising signs for you Blues fans!