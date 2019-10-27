Chelsea strengthened their grip on a top four place yesterday, as the Blues overcame Sean Dyche’s Burnley 4-2 at Turf Moor.

A lone goal from Willian and a hat-trick from Christian Pulisic proved to be enough for the west London outfit come full time, as Lampard’s men closed the gap on second place Man City to just two points.

Overall, it was an impressive display from Chelsea, one that was tarnished somewhat by Lampard’s men conceding two sloppy goals towards the end of the match.

The Blues have now won all four of their last four Premier League games, as well as four of their last five away games in the league.

Chelsea were guided to a win thanks to the brilliance of Christian Pulisic, who scored a perfect hat-trick, as he bagged his first ever set of goals for the club.

In doing this, Pulisic helped Chelsea do something they hadn’t done since the 1997/98 season, a campaign that’s now a staggering 21 years ago.

According to Opta, Chelsea have now scored two away hat-tricks in the Premier League for the first time since the 1997/98 campaign, with Pulisic’s treble joining the one Abraham bagged against Wolves last month.

2 – @ChelseaFC have scored two away Premier League hat-tricks in the same season for the first time since 1997-98 (Gianluca Vialli at Barnsley and Tore Andre Flo at Spurs). Travels. #BURCHE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 26, 2019

It’ll be interesting to see how many more hat-tricks Chelsea can score this season, especially when you consider that the Blues have been in free-scoring form lately.

Exciting times at Stamford Bridge!