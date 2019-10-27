Chelsea are now just one more perfect hat-trick away from breaking another Premier League record following Christian Pulisic’s treble against Burnley last night.

The USA international bagged a brilliant treble for the Blues, as Lampard’s men beat the Clarets 4-2 at Turf Moor to go just five points behind league leaders Liverpool in the table.

And now, it seems like the Blues could be about to overtake the Reds in another department following Pulisic’s three goals against Sean Dyche’s side on Saturday.

According to reliable Spanish football journalist Mr Chip, Pulisic’s treble yesterday now means that Chelsea have scored five perfect hat-tricks in the Premier League, which is the exact same amount as Liverpool.

Equipos con más hat-tricks PERFECTOS en la era Premier League: 5?? CHELSEA y Liverpool

3?? Everton y Manchester City

2?? Arsenal, Aston Villa, Blackburn Rovers, Manchester United y Norwich. — MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) October 26, 2019

Albeit it’s very unlikely, this now means that if Chelsea’s next three goals were to come in the form of a perfect hat-trick, it would move to the Blues’ tally up to six, overtaking Klopp’s side and setting a new record for most perfect trebles scored in the Premier League.

Given that Lampard’s side have already scored two hat-tricks this season, we wouldn’t bet against one of Chelsea’s players bagging another hat-trick between now and the end of the season.

And if that hat-trick were to be perfect, it would see the west London outfit write themselves into the Premier League history books…