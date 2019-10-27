Christian Pulisic reveals his favorite goal against Burnley

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic said that his first goal against Burnley was the one he found the most special.

The 21-year-old netted the first hat-trick of his professional career in yesterday’s match against the Clarets at Turf Moor as the Blues won 4-2. Pulisic became only the second player from the United states to score a Premier League hat-trick, the first being Clint Dempsey for Fulham against Newcastle United in 2012.

The winger spent most of his time on the bench for the past one month before Frank Lampard started him against Burnley and he sure made the most out of it.

Pulisic said that his opening goal was his favorite. After stealing the ball from Clarets defender Matthew Lowton, the 21-year-old made a run, then dribble past James Tarkowski before finishing beautifully from his left foot.

Speaking to Chelsea’s official website, Pulisic said: “It’s incredible, honestly I can’t believe it. The goals were amazing. It’s tough to say which was my favourite. The header was cool but I think I’d have to go with the first one, the left foot, I don’t know why. It’s actually my first professional hat-trick so I nearly forgot the match ball, luckily my team-mates helped me out!

“These guys are so fun to play with. We have so much energy. Some of the more experienced guys also bring a really nice touch to the team. Right now we’re just enjoying every moment of it. It was a really good team performance. I just wish in the end we could have kept a clean sheet!”

After being left out of the team sheet on so many occasions, Pulisic has certainly made a strong case for himself through yesterday’s performance and we can expect many such displays from the young American.

Chelsea are now fourth in the Premier League table with 20 points. Regardless of how Arsenal do, Lampard’s side will remain in that position. The Blues next play Manchester United in the Carabao Cup before taking on Watford at Vicarage Road next weekend.