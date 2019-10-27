Napoli star Fabian Ruiz reportedly wants to sign for Real Madrid instead of Barcelona.

Ruiz has been a crucial player for the Gli Azzurri since joining them from Real Betis, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in 50 appearances across all competitions. This season, the Spaniard has featured in all but one of Napoli’s matches, scoring a goal and providing an assist. The midfielder’s performances for the Serie A outfit has helped him break into the Spain national team and so far, he has made five appearances for the 2010 World champions.

According to Diario Gol, Ruiz wants a move to Real Madrid instead of Barcelona who are also interested in signing him. The report also claims that Napoli want to tie the Spanish international down to a new contract but since he wants to leave, they will demand €100 million for him.

Real Madrid have the financial muscle to sign Ruiz but in the end, it may all come down to the transfer fee the Gli Azzurri ask for him. The Spaniard has done pretty well for Napoli and given his potential, he can do well for Los Blancos too if he joins them.