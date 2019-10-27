Menu

Video: Granit Xhaka snubs Unai Emery and swears at Arsenal fans in extraordinary moment in Crystal Palace clash

Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka has risked permanent damage to his relationship with the club’s fans and possibly his whole Gunners career after an extraordinary incident in today’s game against Crystal Palace.

With the score at 2-2 and with Arsenal having lost a 2-0 lead, Xhaka was subbed off by manager Unai Emery and reacted in the worst way possible.

Watch the video below as the crowd cheer the Switzerland international’s removal from the game, only for him to hit back angrily at their reaction…

As you can see in the clip, Xhaka first appears to tell the fans to ‘f**k off’ before cupping his hand to his ear.

Xhaka then angrily walks off the pitch, snubbing the handshake of manager Unai Emery before storming off down the tunnel.

It’s very hard to see how the 27-year-old can come back from this, as he’d already been an unpopular player and admittedly a surprise choice for club captain.

It will certainly be interesting to see what Xhaka, Emery and others involved at AFC have to say about this after the game…

