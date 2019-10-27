Some Liverpool fans aren’t pleased with the lineup that Jurgen Klopp has decided to go with for the Reds’ crucial clash against Tottenham this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp has made three changes to the Liverpool side that defeated Genk in midweek. Trent Alexander-Arnold is back at right-back in the place of James Milner.

The dynamic midfield duo of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been replaced by Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum.

Given that the pair have only recently returned from injury, it seems wise not to risk them from the get-go in a big game.

Joe Gomez is on the bench as Dejan Lovren partners Virgil van Dijk in the heart of defence. Gomez’s playing time has dropped in recent weeks.

Check out the Reds’ lineup below:

Here’s how some Liverpool fans have reacted to the teamsheet:

Klopp never learns. Smh — Pröfessor Klöpp (@PlutonyK) October 27, 2019

why aren’t you starting Ox — Abbi Hedley (@abbihedleyy) October 27, 2019

Classic Klopp play that midfield against a top team — FABINALDINHO (@BG1Life) October 27, 2019

That midfield, who haven’t performed well together all season start another important game. Beyond frustrating at this point — Josh (@LFCJosh23) October 27, 2019

Where is ox and what is lovren doing there — Tom (@_cp11_) October 27, 2019

Free Ox and Keita — sami (@sxmi10) October 27, 2019

WHAT DO OX OR KEITA HAVE TO DO — ?? (@TheImmortalKop) October 27, 2019

Literally so predictable with that midfield can Klopp not try something new? — ?6?? (@chielinilookout) October 27, 2019

Some of the criticism of Klopp’s lineup is uncalled for, this side are tried and tested in big games and it would be very risky to gamble with the confidence of the likes of Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain by starting them this afternoon.

Klopp’s men have a wonderful opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the league to six points with a victory this afternoon.