Liverpool fans are venting their frustration after a poor first half showing against Tottenham in today’s big Premier League game.

The Reds trail thanks to an early goal from Spurs striker Harry Kane, which followed a move which saw Jordan Henderson lose the ball.

Tottenham took full advantage as they counter-attacked and scored, and it seems loads of Liverpool fans are not at all happy with their club captain.

Despite being a fine leader and hard worker on the pitch, it’s no doubt clear Henderson is somewhat limited as a midfielder.

There surely seems room for the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita to play a little more, and fans are now urging Jurgen Klopp to stop showing such unrelenting faith in Henderson.

It remains to be seen if the German tactician will change things around after relying on Henderson for so long, but that’s the message being put out there on social media right now from these angry LFC supporters…

Henderson's continuous 6-7/10 performances arnt cutting it anymore! His work rate is 10/10 but on the ball he hasnt got the quality we need if were to progress.. hes the weak link I'm afraid. Over to you Klopp…… #LIVTOT #LFC #YNWA — DarrenTaylor (@DTaylor00) October 27, 2019

Can't believe Henderson always starts ahead of Keita.

For all his achievements, Klopp lacks nous as a tactical manager!#LIVTOT — Dillyding Dillydong (@sri_gangsta) October 27, 2019

Klopp really needs to show balls and drop sub off Henderson for either Naby or Ox. If we start playing down the middle. It will free up both fullbacks or if we continue to play out wide, then we can take advantage of the space in the middle. — GoldenBoyTerry (@IlPhenomeno_) October 27, 2019

Klopp better bring on ox or keita. Henderson is a nightmare to watch — YJ [ZORO SZN] (@YJAMJ1) October 27, 2019

Hopefully Klopp brings Wijnaldum on for Henderson in the 2nd half #livtot — Thomas (@Purescundered) October 27, 2019

I don't know why klopp keeps starting Henderson. That man's our weakest link along with lovren — SIYA_? (@SIYA07532465) October 27, 2019

Klopp selecting Henderson shows how inept he can be sometimes https://t.co/kTlRTgbstC — ?Chairlady ? (@LadyToluu) October 27, 2019

Klopp has to be ruthless this summer Henderson and lovren out the door and a world class creative midfielder in. — Dele Klopp (@deleLFCwilliams) October 27, 2019

Ducking he'll Jurgen Klopp, get Henderson off that team NOW! — The Rainmaker (@CIEzikeEsq1) October 27, 2019