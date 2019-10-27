Menu

Loads of Liverpool fans urge Jurgen Klopp to finally drop ‘weak link’ in this Reds side

Liverpool fans are venting their frustration after a poor first half showing against Tottenham in today’s big Premier League game.

The Reds trail thanks to an early goal from Spurs striker Harry Kane, which followed a move which saw Jordan Henderson lose the ball.

Tottenham took full advantage as they counter-attacked and scored, and it seems loads of Liverpool fans are not at all happy with their club captain.

Despite being a fine leader and hard worker on the pitch, it’s no doubt clear Henderson is somewhat limited as a midfielder.

There surely seems room for the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita to play a little more, and fans are now urging Jurgen Klopp to stop showing such unrelenting faith in Henderson.

It remains to be seen if the German tactician will change things around after relying on Henderson for so long, but that’s the message being put out there on social media right now from these angry LFC supporters…

