Liverpool will reportedly set a high asking price for defender Joe Gomez who wants to leave the club over lack of game time.

The 22-year-old is among the finest young defenders in the Premier League but he has made only 73 appearances for the Reds since joining them from Charlton Athletic in 2015. Injuries has seen Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip replace him at right-back and centre-back respectively.

Due to lack of game time, Gomez is open to leaving Anfield and Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in signing him according to 90min. However, Liverpool will demand a high transfer fee for the 22-year-old as claimed by the Mirror.

Jurgen Klopp’s preferred central defence partnership is that of Matip and Virgil van Dijk. With the former signing a new contract recently, it seems highly unlikely that Gomez will make many first-team appearances for Liverpool anytime soon. At this moment, it seems that the England will have to settle for starting in Cup matches while making substitute appearances in bigger competitions.

Gomez has produced some fine performances for Liverpool and the Reds have every reason to demand a high transfer fee for him.

The 22-year-old has a fair chance of starting today’s match against Tottenham as Matip is doubtful.