Manchester United legend Gary Neville has perhaps shown his Red Devils colours here with some extremely harsh criticism of Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Speaking on punditry duty after Liverpool beat Tottenham on Sunday, Neville admitted Jurgen Klopp has a world class set of full-backs in his side.

However, despite the immense contribution of Alexander-Arnold in recent times, Neville still felt it necessary to suggest the 21-year-old might still be just that little bit short of being the finished product.

The youngster is perhaps more well known for his contributions in attack than in defence, and Neville believes he could still improve in that area to truly be considered a world class player.

“Liverpool’s full-back are quite simply sensational, Robertson is a better full-back than Trent Alexander Arnold,” Neville said on Sky Sports, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

“I think Arnold is getting to a point where he is one of the best attacking full-backs I’ve ever seen but the three chances Tottenham had today, he also gave some free-kicks away, he has to be serious about his defence.

“I took the Man of the Match off him. He can be a world class full-back, if he sorts it out defensively.”

This seems like unnecessary nit-picking from the former England international, with Alexander-Arnold certainly an accomplished defensive player and still young enough to have time to improve, rather than seeming like someone who isn’t ‘serious’ enough about defending.

And given just how much he does offer going forward, we’re not sure LFC fans are going to mind if he isn’t always 100% when it comes to tracking back, especially as this solid back line always seems to have it more or less covered anyway.