Pundit Jermaine Jenas was full of praise for Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson as the Reds came from behind to beat Tottenham on Sunday.

Henderson scored Liverpool’s equaliser after Anfield was shocked by an early goal from Spurs striker Harry Kane to put the league leaders 1-0 down.

And while the England international has long been a key player for Liverpool and was made club captain after Steven Gerrard left in 2015, Jenas believes he remains ‘underrated’ for the leadership he brings to this team.

In fairness, many Liverpool fans on Twitter were slamming Henderson’s performance before he bagged that crucial goal early in the second half, so it does seem there are still people out there who don’t appreciate what he brings to the squad.

Jenas was very impressed, however, as he singled him out after the game and gave some insight into what makes him so important to LFC.

“I think he’s a really underrated player for Liverpool. I know he’s the captain but a lot of his work goes unnoticed,” Jenas is quoted by the Metro.

“He works his socks off and he is a genuine leader within the ranks. You can see that when he doesn’t play, when he comes on the team lift.

“He maintains standards within that dressing room. They were by far the better side and they deserved the win.”

Liverpool’s winner came from a Mohamed Salah penalty, with the Merseyside giants remaining six points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.