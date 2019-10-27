Manchester United chief Ed Woodward has given the club the go-ahead to make an ambitious double transfer raid on German duo Thomas Muller and Kai Havertz.

This is according to the Mirror, who note that the club had sent their scouts to watch both players in Bundesliga action this weekend, with the club now being given Woodward’s approval regarding a £125M double swoop for the pair.

United’s current squad is one of the club’s weakest in recent memory, thus, the arrivals of both Muller and Havertz, should they occur, would come as a big boost for Solskjaer and Co.

Muller hasn’t been in the best of form for Bayern in recent years, however that still shouldn’t deter United from making a move for him, as the German proves time and time again that he’s still one of Germany’s leading attackers.

The 30-year-old has bagged 186 goals and 173 assists in 498 games for the Bundesliga outfit, a great return when you consider he’s rarely played as an out-and-out striker.

Havertz would also been an excellent signing for United to make given his recent form for Bayer Leverkusen.

Since the start of last season, the midfielder has bagged a whopping 23 goals and eight assists in all competitions, a great record for a player who nearly always plays in midfield.

The Leverkusen star is still just 20 years old, thus has nearly all of his career ahead of him, a factor that should convince United into making a move for him even more.

Will United be successful with this proposed double swoop? Seems like only time will tell….