Manchester United break two records in 3-1 win over Norwich City

Manchester United made two pieces of history today as they beat Norwich City 3-1 at Carrow Road.

First, Scott McTominay opened the scoring in the first half to make it 2000 Premier League goals for Man Utd – the first team to reach this incredible milestone.

The Red Devils went on to score two more through Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial to make it 3-1 and achieve one of their most impressive away performances in some time.

Remarkably, however, both Rashford and Martial also missed penalties in this game – the first time two players on the same team have both scored and missed penalties for their side in a single Premier League game…

2 – Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are the first pair of teammates to have both scored a goal and missed a penalty each in the same Premier League game. Redemption. #NORMNU pic.twitter.com/Orc3LeKfjU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 27, 2019

That’s not necessarily a record Man Utd will be thrilled to hold, with their team really struggling to score from the spot so far this season.

See our tweet below, which shows Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have scored just two of their six spot kicks awarded to them in the league this term.