Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has more or less confirmed he’s now promoted young duo James Garner and Brandon Williams into his first-team.

These two academy talents look the latest bright prospects coming through for the Red Devils, and Solskjaer has made it clear he now views them as extra options for the Premier League.

“You don’t get the atmosphere we faced in Belgrade when you play in the Premier League and I think players like Brandon and Jimmy will have grown many centimetres in confidence in those 90 minutes,” Solskjaer is quoted by the Metro.

“If they can perform like they did in front of such an intimidating crowd then they won’t have any problems going anywhere in England.

“It was as loud and as hostile as it gets – but it didn’t faze them one bit.

“But that’s part of the learning curve we are on as a team.

“I really believe that we have gained two Premier League players in Belgrade – and I won’t have any doubts about playing them at Norwich.”

This follows Garner and Williams doing well to impress in run-outs in the Europa League in midweek, and United fans will no doubt be thrilled to see the club continuing to bring through so much quality from their academy.

Man Utd haven’t had the best recent track record in the transfer market, so could do with young players from within helping them out.

Solskjaer hasn’t always had the easiest time since coming in as manager at Old Trafford, but he does seem to at least be building something promising for the future by continuing to trust and nurture this fine generation coming through at the club.