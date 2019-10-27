Menu

Video: Roy Keane makes hilarious comment in response to Christian Eriksen Manchester United transfer talk

Manchester United legend Roy Keane doesn’t seem overly enthused about the idea of his old club clinching the transfer of Tottenham star Christian Eriksen.

Watch the video below as Sky Sports pundits discuss Eriksen’s future after a quiet performance for Spurs in Sunday’s defeat away to Liverpool.

Keane questioned if Eriksen would really be a worthwhile signing for Man Utd, but joked that that might not necessarily stop them pursuing the deal as they also bought Fred.

The Brazilian midfielder has been a notable flop for MUFC in recent times, and in fairness it’s hard to imagine Eriksen doing that badly if he also made the move to Old Trafford!

