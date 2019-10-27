Manchester United legend Roy Keane doesn’t seem overly enthused about the idea of his old club clinching the transfer of Tottenham star Christian Eriksen.

Watch the video below as Sky Sports pundits discuss Eriksen’s future after a quiet performance for Spurs in Sunday’s defeat away to Liverpool.

"Eriksen for me is a really good player for Tottenham, but he keeps getting talked about like he could play for Real Madrid. He's not good enough."@Carra23, @GNev2, Keane and Souness give their opinion on the Christian Eriksen conundrum. Who do you agree with? pic.twitter.com/EwMHq97tOf — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 27, 2019

Keane questioned if Eriksen would really be a worthwhile signing for Man Utd, but joked that that might not necessarily stop them pursuing the deal as they also bought Fred.

The Brazilian midfielder has been a notable flop for MUFC in recent times, and in fairness it’s hard to imagine Eriksen doing that badly if he also made the move to Old Trafford!