Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The 23-year-old local lad has played for the Whites throughout his entire career so far. After spending four years in Leeds United’s youth academy, Phillips joined the senior team in 2014 and has so far made 156 appearances for them, scoring 11 goals while providing nine assists.

According to the Sun, Manchester are keeping close tabs on the midfielder with coached Mike Phelan and Kieran McKenna observing him in the Championship side’s matches against Birmingham and Preston North End respectively.

Phillips is currently valued at €11 million according to Transfermarkt but Leeds United rejected an offer of £27 million from Tottenham during the summer as claimed by the Sun a few months back. The midfielder has been in fine form for Leeds this season, scoring a goal and an assist in 15 appearances across all competitions.

The Telegraph reported last month that Phillips signed a new five-year contract with the Whites. Hence, it will be very hard for Manchester United to sign him.