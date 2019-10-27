Newcastle are said to be eyeing up a loan swoop for Chelsea youngster Reece James as the Magpies look to offer the defender regular first team minutes.

James has only recently worked his way back into the Blues’ first team after recovering from a lengthy injury lay-off, and now, it seems like the defender may about to be offered the chance to get regular game time under Steve Bruce at St James’ Park.

According to the Sun, Newcastle are looking to sign James on loan for the rest of the season in the January window, with Bruce set to contact Chelsea regarding a deal of this ilk for the winter window.

Given that Chelsea’s current first-choice right back Cesar Azpilicueta is also the club’s captain, it doesn’t seem likely that Lampard is going to bench the Spaniard in favour of starting James any time soon.

19-year-old James has made five first team appearances for the Blues so far this year, bagging a goal and an assist during those games as well.

James has impressed during the few chances he’s got under Lampard so far this term, something that makes us feel the Blues boss isn’t going to want to let him leave, even on loan, any time soon.

Thus, we feel this proposed move from Newcastle seems like a bit of an audacious one to say the least.

However, you can’t blame them for trying!