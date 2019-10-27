Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed a huge injury blow for the club as Paul Pogba looks set to be out until December.

The France international has endured a stop-start season for the Red Devils, and it now seems unlikely he’ll play again for over a month.

Responding to questions over Pogba, Solskjaer is quoted by the Manchester Evening News as saying: “He needs time to fully, fully recover, so don’t think he’ll be back… maybe Sheffield United after the international break but probably December before you can see him.

“I’m not the doctor but there is an injury there that needs healing, yeah. Ankle rather than foot.”

Man Utd fans will surely be gutted to hear this news, even if Pogba hasn’t always been the most reliable or consistent performer for the club.

On his day, the 26-year-old can still change a game in an instant with his quality on the ball and creative play, and United don’t have much in the way of backup for him while he’s out.

Despite some improvement in their last few games, it’s not been the best start to the season for United and they could really have done without this bad news regarding Pogba.