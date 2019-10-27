Video: Marcus Rashford misses another penalty for Manchester United

Marcus Rashford is not having the best season from – especially from the penalty spot.
Watch the video clip below as the Manchester United striker once again fails to put away a spot-kick, having also done so in a defeat to Crystal Palace earlier in the season.
? Norwich vs Manchester United | Rashford (PENALTY MISSED!!!) 29' #NORMUN pic.twitter.com/iTv53ZO8JG
— ??D9INE?? (@D9INE_WORLDWIDE) October 27, 2019
Luckily for Rashford, he made up for it not long afterwards with a goal from open play to make it 2-0 for the Red Devils against Norwich City.
Still, how long before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes the England international off penalty duty after this latest failed effort?