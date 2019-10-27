Man United reportedly opted against bringing Gareth Bale in on loan this summer due to fears regarding the forward’s proneness to injury.

According to the Mirror, United were offered the chance to sign the Welshman on loan for the 2019/20 campaign during the summer window, however ultimately, the Red Devils decided not to go through with this move.

As also stated in the report, Solskjaer and Co opted against a move of this ilk due to fears regarding the player’s inability to stay clear of injuries.

The 30-year-old Los Blancos superstar has been a key part of Real’s first team so far this year, working his way back into Zidane’s plans after a seemingly falling out of favour during the Frenchman last spell in charge at the club.

The Welshman played key roles in the club’s three consecutive Champions League wins between 2016 and 2018, however despite this, Zidane didn’t seem to like starting him during his first stint in charge at the Bernabeu.

Bale has only missed two games through injuries so far this term, with the Welsh international now seemingly back to full fitness following a torrid time with injuries over the past couple of seasons.

Since the start of the 2017/18 season, Bale has missed a total of 25 games through injury, thus you can’t really blame United for having doubts over securing his signature.

However, seeing as Bale is now seemingly back to his physical best this season, we think United may want to re-think their stance on the player and his injury proneness going into future windows.