Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on star player Mohamed Salah after he went off injured in the win over Tottenham on Sunday.

The Egypt international scored the Reds’ winner against Spurs in a 2-1 victory, but could not finish the match as he looked to be struggling with an ankle injury.

Klopp spoke after the game and confirmed it was an issue with his ankle, but not a new problem and seemingly not a serious one.

“No (it’s not serious). It’s the ankle, the ankle he has struggled with since Leicester game. It is good,” the German tactician is quoted by the Independent.

“The longer the game goes, you get tried and you get a knock and feel it more and it makes no sense to push it through.

“We had other players, options to change. That’s what we did. No, nothing serious.”

Liverpool fans will be relieved to hear this, as they’ll need star players like Salah fit and firing as much as possible this season if they are to end their long wait to win the Premier League title.

LFC’s win today keeps them six points clear at the top of the table, but they had a similar lead around midway through last season before letting it slip and allowing Manchester City to overtake them and win a second title in a row.

Klopp had to make do without Salah in last week’s draw away to Manchester United and they certainly felt his absence.