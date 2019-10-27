BBC pundit Jermaine Jenas hailed Chelsea midfielders Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic for their performances in yesterday’s match against Burnley.

The Blues moved to fourth in the Premier League table by beating the Clarets 4-2 a Turf Moor thanks to a hat-trick from Christian Pulisic and a goal from Willian. The 21-year-old hogged the headlines with his three goals but Jenas singled out midfielders Jorginho and Kovacic, stating that the duo ‘ran the show’.

As quoted by football.london, the former Spurs man told BBC’s Match of the Day: “They completely ran the show. They dictated the pace of the game, when they were going to attack, when they were going to slow it down. Simple little passes that take three players out of the game.

“They were both in the hundreds in terms of passes made and touches, 90% in terms of accuracy of the passes and it was the regaining of the passes that was big as well, they passed the ball to each other more than any midfield pairing this season. They just really had a huge impact on this game in particular. Kovacic is a top player and I think under [Maurizio] Sarri maybe he didn’t really show he had the ability and I think Frank has given him a little bit more freedom and the pair of them looked like the real mature heads in that team, they were fantastic.”

Kovacic and Jorginho have been in fine form for Chelsea this season, producing impressive performances from the middle of the park. We can all expect better displays from the duo as the season progresses.

Chelsea are now fourth in the Premier League table with 20 points, five behind leaders Liverpool. The Blues next play a Carabao Cup fixture against Manchester United before taking on Watford at Vicarage Road.