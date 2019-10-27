This really could be a long afternoon for Roy Hodgson. He loves to set his teams up away from home to defend and keep it tight as long as possible.

Arsenal are already 2-0 up and a potential rout is on the cards. It will definitely come as a welcome start to Unai Emery after the near disaster in the Europa League on Thursday.

David Luiz continues to add to his reputation after showing nice balance to convert some sort of half volley toe punt – it’s definitely hard to do and something you never see a professional player attempting:

David luiz goal. Good set piece by Pepe pic.twitter.com/4JwLKo0r8c — P™? (@cechque) October 27, 2019

He might be a total liability at the back, but he does score some memorable goals going forward. This might even turn into a routine home win for Arsenal…