Video: Hilarious moment in Germany as Hannover ‘keeper sent off for accidentally punching player instead of ball during goal celebration

The 2.Bundesliga produced a truly hilarious moment yesterday, after Hannover ‘keeper Zieler was shown a red card after accidentally punching an opposition player instead of the ball during his goal celebration.

Hannover had just conceded a 95th minute equaliser against Karlsruher, and to make matters even worse, then they had their goalkeeper shown a red card for a moment that looks like a complete accident.

Sensational stuff in the Bundesliga II today pic.twitter.com/xjFTzq2oP1 — Planet Football (@planetfutebol) October 26, 2019

After the ball went in, it rebounded out to Zieler, who went to hit in frustration, however the former Leicester man ended up hitting an opposition player instead, something that lead to him being sent off right at the depth.

Hilarious, but harsh!