Video: His reaction says it all as Man United target Sean Longstaff sent off for wildly dangerous tackle

Sean Longstaff shot to prominence last season as he broke into the Newcastle squad and really impressed with the way he controlled the midfield.

He was upstaged a bit when his brother scored the winner against Man United recently, this is certainly one sure fire way to get back into the headlines.

To be fair, his reaction after the tackle says everything you need to know. He knows it was an awful tackle and accepts the red card without much comment:

Man United have been linked with Longstaff for a while and are in obvious need of midfield reinforcements. The Metro recently reported that they were confident of signing him, so this might not be the first time he sees red this season…