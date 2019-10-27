Anthony Martial has sealed a victory for Manchester United against Norwich by scoring a cheeky lob after some impressive link up play with Marcus Rashford.
In the 73rd minute of today’s Premier League clash between Manchester United and Norwich, Martial sealed a victory with a well-worked goal.
Martial showed off some lovely link-up play with striker partner Marcus Rashford before scoring for the Red Devils.
Rashford played a beautiful backheel pass into Martial’s path and the forward lifted the ball over Tim Krul with a cheeky lob.
Take a look at the Frenchman’s goal below:
? Norwich vs Manchester United | Martial (GOAL!!!) 73' #NORMUN pic.twitter.com/cu6bzI2vL9
— ??D9INE?? (@D9INE_WORLDWIDE) October 27, 2019
Similarly to Rashford earlier in the game, Martial managed to recover his composure despite missing a penalty.