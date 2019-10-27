Anthony Martial has sealed a victory for Manchester United against Norwich by scoring a cheeky lob after some impressive link up play with Marcus Rashford.

In the 73rd minute of today’s Premier League clash between Manchester United and Norwich, Martial sealed a victory with a well-worked goal.

Martial showed off some lovely link-up play with striker partner Marcus Rashford before scoring for the Red Devils.

Rashford played a beautiful backheel pass into Martial’s path and the forward lifted the ball over Tim Krul with a cheeky lob.

Take a look at the Frenchman’s goal below:

Similarly to Rashford earlier in the game, Martial managed to recover his composure despite missing a penalty.