Video: Robert Lewandowski shows he’s a man of many talents as he nails incredible trick shot

It’s difficult to find out exactly why Robert Lewandowski was attempting trick shots at a pool table during some sort of Bayern Munich branded event, but in many ways it doesn’t matter.

This video has emerged of the Bayern star pulling off a pretty decent trick shot, it’s even more impressive when you consider he doesn’t exactly look confident as he steps up to attempt it:

Robert Lewandowski casually pulling off a perfect trick shot! ?? pic.twitter.com/oTansukt78 — Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) October 27, 2019

It’s unlikely that there’s a career in pool or snooker awaiting him once he stops playing, but it does start to make you wonder if there’s anything he can’t do?