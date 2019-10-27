Menu

Video: Sokratis fires Arsenal into lead vs Crystal Palace with lovely finish

Arsenal FC Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

Arsenal defender Sokratis has handed the Gunners an early lead against Crystal Palace this afternoon, the centre-back produced a lovely finish after a corner.

In the 7th minute of this afternoon’s Premier League clash between Arsenal and Crystal Palace, the Gunners took the lead after Nicolas Pepe whipped a corner into the box.

The initial corner was cleared and the ball dropped for Sokratis and the former Borussia Dortmund star fired a lovely half-volley into the back of the net.

Take a look at Arsenal’s opener below:

Fans won’t have expected the veteran defender to give them the lead.

