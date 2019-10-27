Arsenal defender Sokratis has handed the Gunners an early lead against Crystal Palace this afternoon, the centre-back produced a lovely finish after a corner.
In the 7th minute of this afternoon’s Premier League clash between Arsenal and Crystal Palace, the Gunners took the lead after Nicolas Pepe whipped a corner into the box.
The initial corner was cleared and the ball dropped for Sokratis and the former Borussia Dortmund star fired a lovely half-volley into the back of the net.
Take a look at Arsenal’s opener below:
Arsenal 1-0 Crystal Palace – Sokratis Papastathopoulos goal 7' #ARSCRYpic.twitter.com/2yb4X9j5ws
— CFCComps™ (@Cfccomps) October 27, 2019
Fans won’t have expected the veteran defender to give them the lead.